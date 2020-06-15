Mayor Kenney, Commissioner Outlaw announce investigation into city’s protest response

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw have announced plans for an independent after-action investigation into the city's response to recent protests.

Kenney and Outlaw announced their plans for an investigation in a press release Monday morning.

According to the release, the investigation will include the city's response to "recent protests and other activities, which will include investigations in the Philadelphia Police Department's use of force."

The scope of the independent consultant's work is "still being drafted" according to the release but it is expected to include the following:

Analysis of the Philadelphia Police Department's use of force from May 29 through June 15 (or later).

Collection and review of body camera footage, news and social media accounts, audio recordings, and other documents in the PPD's possession.

Interviews with participants and eyewitnesses

Evaluation of the PPD's application of force during protests and any unrelated criminal activity

Assessment of whether additional limitations or prohibitions of certain types of force are needed

Analyze the police department's overall tactical response to peaceful protests and any separate criminal activity, including the deployment of personnel, response times, and geographic dispersal.

The independent consultant may also be tasked with providing monthly reports to the Inspector General's Office and the City Solicitor’s Office focusing on preliminary findings of the investigation.

A written report of findings and recommendations to improve the department's protocols and policies for use of force is also be expected to be made public.

“As our city and our country continue to mourn and protest the death of George Floyd, and the tragic loss of so many other Black and Brown lives cut tragically short, police departments must respond immediately to the public’s calls for meaningful police reform. Our commitment to reform must also include an assessment of how police responded to the very protests that called for change. While I’ve witnessed many officers respond bravely and with compassion, I have also witnessed inappropriate use of force and other conduct that I do not condone—nor will I allow to continue by those who serve the Philadelphia Police Department," Commissioner Outlaw said in a statement.

Mayor Kenney applauded Commissioner Outlaw for her "courage and discernment" in using the events of the past few weeks as an opportunity to improve the department.

"We absolutely must do better to build trust with our communities, and our response to the recent demonstrations further highlighted the amount of work we have before us," Kenney said. “It saddens me that some of our residents believe City and PPD leadership supported certain use of force, such as tear gas, against peaceful protesters. I want them to know that is not true. The PPD was permitted to use certain measures when absolutely necessary in violent situations—if and only if, lesser methods did not stop the violent behavior. We did not, and would never, pre-authorize or give police officers free rein to use any type of force against peaceful protesters exercising their constitutional rights."

