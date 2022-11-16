'Cruel, racist policies': Mayor Kenney takes aim at Texas Gov. Abbott after migrants sent to Philadelphia

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is holding Texas Gov. Greg Abbott responsible for the "callous" handling of 28 asylum seekers being sent to Philadelphia this week.

Migrants families arrived in Philadelphia Wednesday morning after a 28-hour bus trip that left one child hospitalized due to sickness.

"It is sad and outrageous that Gov. Abbott and his administration continue to implement their cruel and racist policies using immigrant families, including children, as pawns to shamelessly push their warped political agenda," Kennedy said during a press conference Wednesday.

The migrants' arrival came after a week of back-and-forth with Texas officials denying a rumored arrival on Monday. However, the unplanned trip was announced by Gov. Abbott in a press released less than 24 hours beforehand.

"It's not just unproductive and disappointing, it's downright irresponsible and callous to do this unannounced and coordination, showing blatant disregard for the sanctity of human lives," Kenney said.

The mayor's frustration was echoed by Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole after a 10-year-old girl suffering from dehydration and a high fever was whisked to CHOP for treatment.

"The coordination handoff to make this as safe as possible for people, clearly didn't," Bettigole said.

A total of 28 asylum seekers, 23 adults and five children, were greeted by city leaders and volunteers who say the families are "welcome here."

While some migrants have already departed with family members, others will receive help from the city to reach their final destinations.

Kenney said the City of Philadelphia is happy to welcome these migrant with open arms, highlighting the fact the Abbott's actions appear to lack any display of Christian values.

When asked if he expected any more buses to arrive from Texas, the mayor said "probably" as Philadelphia joins a list of sanctuary cities that have received migrants from Texas.

"If they were nice enough to let us know, so we could get ready," Kenney said. "But they don't even do that. I guess their having fun playing with people's lives."