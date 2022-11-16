Migrants arrive in Philadelphia on bus sent from Texas

A bus full of migrants sent by Texas Governor Greg Abbott has arrived in Philadelphia.

FOX 29's cameras were rolling when a group of migrants, including children, arrived in the city around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

The city was originally prepared to welcome 52 migrants who were expected to arrive as early as Monday, but Abbott's office later said migrants were not being sent to Philadelphia.

A spokesperson from the Mayor's Office released the following statement about the migrants:

"Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has long celebrated and fought for sanctuary city status, making the city an ideal addition to Texas' list of drop off locations."

Authorities say they believe half of the migrants are a part of a "family unit" and the other half are individual travelers.

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole, Philadelphia councilwoman Helen Gym and State Rep. Amen Brown were among the officials present for the bus' arrival.

Brown says his team was present to welcome the migrants and provide them with coats, blankets, food and coffee.

According to Brown, an ambulance arrived to give medical attention to a child who was sick.

"Philadelphia. The City of Brotherly Love. We showed up and showed out. We were here to welcome these immigrants with open arms," Brown said.

Gym says the city was prepared for the bus' arrival and says Philadelphia is ready to welcome them.

The migrants will now be taken to temporary housing in Hunting Park.

Philadelphia is the latest city added to Gov. Abbott's list of sanctuary cities to receive migrants, joining Washington D.C., New York City and Chicago.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.