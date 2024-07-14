Mayor Parker condemns violence in politics after Trump assassination attempt at Pennsylvania rally

article

Donald Trump was shot in the ear when gunshots rang out during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, killing one attendee and critically injuring two others.

The shooting is being investigated as an attempted assassination of the former president as officials identify the alleged shooter as a 20-year-old from Pennsylvania.

Trump called for unity following the violent attacks as President Joe Biden, along with global and national leaders, condemned the assassination attempt.

In Philadelphia, Mayor Cherelle Parker said "violence has no place in American politics", while Archbishop Nelson Perez called for Philadelphia to join him in prayer.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro called for respect for our fellow Americans as he said the Pennsylvania State Police will lead the investigation into the victims struck during the rally shooting.

"I am mindful of just how painful and shocking this event is to so many of our fellow Pennsylvanians. I respectfully ask that we treat our fellow Americans with respect and join together to universally condemn the unacceptable violence we witnessed earlier today in Butler," the governor said in a statement.

Pennsylvania Senate candidate David McCormick, who was sitting in the front row during the rally, said Trump was lucky to be alive in an interview with FOX News.

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy asked for prayers for Trump and all those at the rally as Lt Governor Tahesha Way said she was horrified by the news.