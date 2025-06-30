Mayor Parker outlines city's contingency plans for District Council 33 strike as deadline nears

The Brief Mayor Parker and city leaders will share contingency plans if District Council 33 goes on strike at midnight. District Council 33 represents 9,000 people working across several critical departments in the city. The looming strike comes as Philadelphia is set to welcome thousands for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.



Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and city leaders gathered Monday to provide an update on the ongoing contract negotiations with District Council 33.

The two sides have until midnight Tuesday to avoid a strike that could cause critical services in the city, from sanitation to 911 dispatch, to come to a work stoppage.

Over the weekend, Parker touted the city's latest contract offer, which she said gives District Council 33 their largest pay raise a Philly mayor has extended in their first term in over 30 years.

Meanwhile, District Council 33 leadership is holding firm on their demands that include higher wages and improvements to pension.

Contingency Plans:

Mayor Parker outlines a slate of contingency plans that will go into effect if District Council 33 members walk off the job on Tuesday.

Trash/Recycling pick-up

Perhaps the largest disruption that could happen as early as Tuesday could impact the city's sanitation department and trash pickup.

Parker said the city has arranged for over 60 temporary drop-off sites where residents can bring their trash on their scheduled trash day.

The locations can be found on the Department of Sanitation's website.

Parker urged residents to not leave their trash at the curbside and to not illegally dump their trash if service is disrupted.

Water Department services

The water department has cross-trained staff to help ensure the drinking water and waste water services continue uninterrupted.

Still, Parker said there could be disruptions to service times for things like water main breaks and street cave-ins.

Crews will be dispatched by urgency of the issue and repair, Parker said.

911 Dispatch

Parker maintained that 911 service will remain in operation in the event of a possible strike.

"If you have to call 911, you call 911, operators are there, and they will continue to take your calls," Parker said.

Emergency responders will be on staff around the clock during the potential work stoppage, according to Parker.

Parks and Pools

Two dozen city pools will remain open in the event of a strike, down from 40 that were currently open as of Monday.

A list of pools that will remain open can be found on the Philadelphia Parks and Recreation website.

Recreation centers around Philadelphia will cut back hours from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

What we know:

The City of Philadelphia and its largest union, District Council 33, are embroiled in high-stakes contract negotiations that could result in a crippling strike.

District Council 33 represents 9,000 city workers involved in several different departments, including 911 dispatch, sanitation, and the water department.

The race to avert a strike comes just before one of Philadelphia's most popular holidays – Independence Day – when thousands will gather in the city to celebrate.

Over the weekend, Mayor Parker said the city's latest offer to District Council 33 includes a 12% pay increase, which she says is the largest wage bump the union has received from a Philadelphia mayor in their first term in over 30 years.

"That increase of more than 12%, it will represent the largest one-term pay increase for District Council 33 from any mayor in more than 3 decades," Parker said.

In her first year alone, Parker said the city and the union agreed to a 5% pay increase – the largest one-year wage bump that the union has seen in three decades.

"For an average District Council 33 worker, that meant an average annual pay increase of $2,383," Parker said. "If the workforce of District Council 33 accepts the proposal that we have already put on the table for them, their pay increase will total over 12%."

Parker doubled down on Monday, saying the city remains at the negotiating table and believe their current offer is "fair and fiscally responsible."

The other side:

As pressure to get a deal done before the upcoming holiday mounts, District Council 33 members have stood firm on their demands of better wages and pensions.

Union boss Greg Boulware on Thursday said they made "minimal progress on certain topics, but not enough to avoid a strike at this time."