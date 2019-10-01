McDonald’s, DoorDash giving away Big Macs for a penny until Oct. 4

article

To celebrate the nationwide launch of McDelivery, McDonald’s is selling Big Macs for only a penny.

In partnership with DoorDash, McDonald’s has pledged to giveaway 1 million Big Macs nearly for free to customers who use the food delivery app.

McDonald’s and DoorDash teamed up to basically give away 1 million Big Macs to celebrate the start of McDelivery on the food delivery app.

"Since rolling out our national partnership with McDonald's in July, we've been blown away by the excitement and demand from our customers," said Toby Espinosa, VP of Business Development at DoorDash.

Furthermore, those who take advantage of the 1-cent Big Mac offer will be automatically entered for a chance to win $1 million.

To get a 1-cent Big Mac, use the promo code 1MBIGMAC on DoorDash’s app or website through Oct. 4.

There is a limit of one Big Mac per customer.