New details after police pursuit in Center City leads to crash: PSP

The Brief A police pursuit in Center City ended in a crash, with the driver taken into custody. The driver was allegedly under the influence and had six active warrants out of various counties, according to police. There have been four state police pursuits leading to crashes in Greater Philadelphia this year, including two that were deadly.



A police pursuit through Center City ended in a crash, raising questions about public safety.

Police pursuit ends in crash

The pursuit began just before 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night when Pennsylvania State Police say they attempted to stop a black Chevrolet Impala for erratic driving.

The driver, Marcus Stewart, did not stop, leading officers on a chase through the city.

FOX 29 obtained surveillance video that shows where the pursuit ended, when Stewart's vehicle crashed after trying to squeeze between a SEPTA bus and another vehicle, the wrong way on 11th Street, just after Market Street, police say.

Eyslin Bee, who works in Philadelphia, expressed concern about the safety of such pursuits. "It’s very dangerous you know, what if they hit someone," said Bee. "Public safety, like, can we think about that? It’s pretty dangerous, I don’t recommend that."

Mixed reactions from the public

The backstory:

This pursuit is one of four by Pennsylvania State Police this year in Greater Philadelphia that ended in crashes, two of which were deadly.

Earlier this month, a 27-year-old man died in Lehigh County, and in November, three men from Delaware were killed in Chester County.

What they're saying:

Al, a Philadelphia native, said the situation is not black and white.

"If all they had to do is run away from the cops, they’d never get caught," said Al. "Maybe a better way is to see where they’re headed, radio ahead, set up a roadblock, something like that? Go to plan B."

What we don't know:

The specific details of the Pennsylvania State Police's pursuit policy remain confidential, as per state law.

In a statement, PSP spokesperson Logan Brouse said:

"In accordance with Pennsylvania law, specifically Title 75, Chapter 63, Section 42, the Pennsylvania State Police has a written policy governing the procedures under which troopers should initiate, continue, and terminate a vehicle pursuit. In accordance with the same law, PSP’s policy is confidential and cannot be released to the public."