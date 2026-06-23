Meek Mill added to Philadelphia's 4th of July concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway

The Brief Meek Mill will perform at the One Philly Unity Concert for America on July 4th. Christina Aguilera will headline the concert, along with Will Smith, Jill Scott, and The Roots. The concert will take place on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, with doors opening at 3 p.m.



Rapper and North Philadelphia native Meek Mill has been added to the lineup for the July 4th One Philly Unity Concert for America.

The Dreams and Nightmares rapper will join fellow Philly natives Jill Scott, Will Smith, and Kathy Sledge at the concert on the Parkway.

What we know:

The One Philly Unity Concert for America will take place on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway as America celebrates its 250th anniversary.

Christina Aguilera will headline the event, while Philadelphia natives Meek Mill, Will Smith, Jill Scott, The Roots, and more will perform.

The free concert will begin at 5 p.m., with doors opening two hours in advance.

What they're saying:

Meek Mill's addition to an already Philly-centric lineup follows through on Mayor Cherelle Parker's vision of the concert being "a full Philadelphia experience."

"When you think about the One Philly Unity Concert for America, I want you to think bigger than just a concert," Parker said when announcing the concert lineup last month. "I want you to think about this as a full Philadelphia experience."