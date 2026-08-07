Trenton orders emergency curfew for East State Street after late-night violence

The Brief Trenton is imposing a weekend curfew on businesses along East State Street starting Friday, August 7. The curfew follows recent late-night violence and aims to improve public safety. City officials say enforcement and safety efforts will continue, but it’s unclear how long the curfew will last.



Trenton Mayor W. Reed Gusciora has ordered a weekend curfew for businesses on East State Street, citing recent violence and public safety concerns

What we know:

The curfew requires all businesses on East State Street between West Canal Street and South Broad Street to close from 10:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. starting Friday evenings and ending Monday mornings, effective Friday.

"In the last few months, multiple acts of violence have been carried out in this area during these late-night weekend hours," Gusciora said. "This action is a necessary step to help ensure the safety of Trenton residents and protect our community."

The city is also increasing police presence and parking enforcement during late-night hours near City Hall, enhancing cleanup efforts, and updating ordinances to strengthen enforcement.

City officials are urging businesses to comply with the curfew and say they will review conditions daily and provide updates as needed.

Why you should care:

The curfew is part of a larger push to address safety and quality of life in downtown Trenton, targeting both crime and environmental issues like illegal dumping.

The city has rolled out several strategies, including more police patrols and stricter enforcement of city rules, to address ongoing problems in the area.

City officials say these efforts are designed to create a safer environment for both residents and business owners.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how long the curfew will remain in effect or what specific criteria will be used to lift it. Details on enforcement measures and possible penalties for non-compliance have not been provided.