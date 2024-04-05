Mega Millions drawing: Here are the winning numbers for April 5, 2024

Check your tickets!

The winning numbers for the Mega Millions’ estimated $67 million jackpot were 20-30-54-63-65 − 14 MB − 3x MP.

The winner of Friday night’s jackpot will get a cash prize option of $31.1 million.

The last Mega Millions drawing grew for more than 15 weeks to a whopping $1.12 billion. It was the fifth largest jackpot in the history of the game. The winner ended up being a resident from New Jersey who purchased their ticket from a ShopRite Liquor store in Neptune Township.

RELATED: Here are the biggest lottery jackpots in history

Tuesday’s winning numbers

The winning numbers drawn on Tuesday were 10, 50, 56, 60, 66 and the gold Mega Ball was 19. The Megaplier was 3x.

When are Mega Millions drawings?

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

Tickets cost $2 and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Five white balls are drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 70, and one gold "Mega Ball" is drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 25. Players win if the numbers on one row of the Mega Millions ticket match the numbers of the balls drawn.

The game has prizes that range from $2 to the big jackpot prize.

If no one wins the jackpot, the money is added to the jackpot for the next drawing.

The Associated Press and Kelly Hayes contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.







