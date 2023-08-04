Mega Millions: Here are the winning numbers for Friday's $1.35 billion jackpot

article

A Mega Millions jackpot worth more than a billion dollars is up for grabs in Friday night's drawing.

WINNING NUMBERS: 45, 30, 52, 56, 11 Mega Ball: 20

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since April 18, allowing it to roll over again and again until it reached its status as the fourth-largest in U.S. history. Friday night's drawing will be the 31st since someone last won the jackpot.

The drought is due to a combination of poor luck and terrible odds, as the chance of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.6 million. The odds of winning smaller prizes, ranging from $1 million to $2, are significantly better.

The $1.35 billion jackpot is for a sole winner who chooses to collect through an annuity, with annual payments over 30 years. A sole winner who opts for a lump sum payment would receive an estimated $659.5 million.

Winners also would be subject to federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery winnings.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.