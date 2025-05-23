Memorial Day forecast: Cool, dry holiday weekend in Philadelphia with sun

The Brief Memorial Day Weekend in Philadelphia will be cool and dry with some sunshine. Chillier temperatures are expected in shore towns and areas closer to the coast. Memorial Day Monday appears to be the gem of the weekend with sunshine and a high of 75 degrees.



After two days of consistent rain, the weather in Philadelphia will take a pleasant turn over the Memorial Day Weekend.

The last of the scattered showers that dumped over an inch of rain over the last two days lifted to the north overnight.

Spotty clouds will linger in the wake of the rain on Saturday and Sunday, leading to some sun and highs in the 60s and 70s.

What we know:

The so-called "unofficial start of summer" won't feel very summer-like in Philadelphia and beyond.

An overcast and chilly Friday with the possibility of a scattered storm will kick off the holiday weekend.

Clouds will start to lessen on Saturday, leading to peaks of sunshine, but cool temps aided by a breeze will stay stuck in the 60s.

A sunnier Sunday with highs in the 70s will lead to an even nicer Memorial Day Monday.

What's next:

