Memorial Day service held at Veterans Memorial Park in Burlington Township, NJ

Veterans Memorial Park in Burlington Township, equipped with a tangible display of our military branches, honored our country’s fallen servicemen and women Monday afternoon for a Memorial Day service.

For gold star mother, Lisa Brunner, the moment when taps plays at the Memorial Day service is when everything hits home for her. Brunner lost her son three years ago in an accident while he was serving in the U.S. Navy.

"I have yet to make it through taps without crying. I’m sure one day I will, but right now that’s still difficult," Brunner said.

Many people gathered at the solemn wreath ceremony, including active and retired military members.

Major General Mark Camerer, commander of the USAF Joint Base MDL, spoke of his tenure at Dover Air Force base where he handled the return of fallen soldiers to their families.

"When you felt that, heard that raw emotion, you will always know the debt that is paid, not just in the life of a serviceman, but for all the family members and friends who will miss them forever," said Major General Camerer.

Deacon Jim Casa attended the ceremony because he says he wants to remember those who have served in our military.

"People can get carried away with different activities of the holiday," said Deacon Casa. "They can lose the idea that this is important and an urgent matter that we do remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice."

Over 1.3 million people have died serving our country and Major General Camerer wants ceremonies, like this one in Burlington Township, to stay important for all Americans.

"As long as our nation gathers, as long as we start to reflect and remember for those who have fallen in service to our nation, we are going to be blessed with people who raise their right hand," said Major General Camerer.