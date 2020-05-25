Memorial Day tributes in Burlington County held amid COVID-19 pandemic

People came out to pay tribute to our fallen heroes on Memorial Day while still practicing social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Medford, 200 flags lined the Burlington County Field of Honor as cars drove by.

“I think it works really well as the drive-thru and so people can do it safely,” said Susan Miller, the president of the Medford Sunrise Rotary. “People don’t have to walk through the display like last year.”

While the annual ceremony of reading off the names of local heroes couldn’t happen, the display took its place.

“They have done a beautiful job with the memorials and it really gives you a chance to do some thinking and know why we are all celebrating this day. We thank our lucky stars every day for those men and women,” Miller said.

Over in Maple Shade, a no-contact memorial was put up in a parking lot.

In Mount Laurel, Ella Lindenhofen, 73, who has played in Carnegie Hall and is a former member of the Audubon Bon Bon Drum and Bugle Corp, decided to dust off her Baritone G Bugle.

On Monday, she took a break from her normal performances at the American Legion in Audubon to join thousands of other musicians playing taps in their front yards at exactly the same time.

“For me it was important to get out here whatever it sounds like and play taps at 3 o'clock to join my fellow horn players across the nation,” Lindenhofen said.

Her neighbors came to the socially distant tribute for a song she says stays with you long after the 60 seconds is done.

“As a mother of a veteran and a daughter of a veteran, I just felt the need to do this,” said Lindenhofen.

___

