Memorial for fallen New Jersey State Trooper vandalized in Cape May County

New Jersey State Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect or suspects responsible for vandalizing a memorial for a fallen trooper.

On Wednesday, troopers responded to the memorial on State Highway 83 where they came across the defaced memorial.

Investigators say those responsible used white caulk to write a derogatory phrase on the pavers and defaced the front of the granite monument at the center of the memorial.

The memorial is dedicated to the memory of Trooper Bertram Zimmerman. Zimmer man died as a result of injuries sustained in an on-duty crash while responding to a robbery call on Feb. 5, 2004.

The New Jersey State Police have offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

