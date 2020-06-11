Men show up at anti-racism protest with KKK hoods, Trump flag

Anti-racism protesters were outraged when two men showed up to their demonstration donning a hood like that of the Ku Klux Klan.

Desiree Lynn captured footage on June 8 that shows them approaching the group.

One of them dressed in a white T-shirt and shorts, similar to the white robes historically worn by the Klan. The other draped an American flag and President Donald Trump’s campaign flag over his shoulder.

Nearby officers intervened and escorted them away before tensions escalated further. (Credit: Desiree Lynn via Storyful)

Onlookers shouted at the two men, making it clear they were not welcome.

The KKK arose after the Civil War and terrorized black people for more than a century.

This story was reported from Atlanta.