Mercer County now home to massive Hindu place of worship

New Jersey is home to one of the largest Hindu places of worship in the world.

The newly constructed BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Robbinsville, will soon open its doors to the public.

Yogi Trivedi is a spokesperson for the Akshardham campus.

"That wholesome experience of what it's like to be from that part of the world," said Trivedi. "What it's like to be Hindu is here now. I don't have to talk about it, it's manifested. It's tangible."

The great Mandir has about 2 million cubic feet of stone stands and is about 190 feet tall.

The structure is rooted in history while also utilizing current innovations like heated floors and lighting to heighten the experience for everyone.

"Never before in the building of these Hindu houses have you been able to place the pillars in a way where there is enough to admire the architecture and at once admire the deity," said Trivedi. "The sacred images which are the heart of a Hindu house of worship."

Volunteers have been at the forefront of the building. They are offering their time for construction, cleaning, and cooking.

They estimate a total 4.7 million person hours was required to complete the Mandir.

"A lot of people are leaving speechless after their experience," said Puja Patel. "A lot of them haven't visited India before, but they feel like they are in India after they come to the BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham."

Vrinda Thakkar has been volunteering since 2012 and remembers when the space was empty.

"What I thought it meant to me, back then, it's infinitely more now. Now I can bring my daughter here and teach her about her culture. This isn't something I had when I was growing up. It was difficult for my parents, and I love that I'm able to do that for her."

This brief look inside only paints a small picture of the detail and beauty of the grand Mandir Akshardham campus in Mercer County. It features 58 decorative ceiling designs and over 13,000 individual carved stone pieces.

The goal is to let people know everyone is welcome here, and the doors open on October 18th.

