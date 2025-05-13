Michelin Restaurant Guide finally comes to Philadelphia: Here's what we know

The Brief Michelin Guide is officially adding Philadelphia to its Northeast Cities edition. Anonymous inspectors have been eating their way through the city for months. The final selections will be revealed by the end of the year.



Philly has been a food city for quite some time, but now it's finally getting the culinary recognition it deserves!

What we know:

The Michelin Guide announced on Monday that it will be expanding to Philadelphia, adding the "City of Brotherly Love" to its Northeast Cities edition, along with New York City, Washington, D.C., Boston and Chicago. Here's everything we know so far:

Which restaurants are in the running?

Michelin officials say they can't reveal which specific restaurants are being considered for the Philadelphia guide. However, they did say that anonymous inspectors have been eating their way through the city for months!

When will the Philly guide be revealed?

The full 2025 restaurant selections will be revealed by the end of the year at the Annual Michelin Guide Northeast Cities Ceremony.

What is the Michelin Restaurant Guide?

First published in France in 1900, the Michelin Guide "remains a reliable companion for any traveler seeking a great meal," awarding up to three stars to select restaurants around the world.

How are Michelin restaurants selected?

Michelin's historical methodology is based on five universal criteria: quality products, harmony of flavors, mastery of cooking techniques, voice and personality of the chef as reflected in the cuisine, and consistency between each visit and throughout the menu.

Each restaurant is inspected several times a year, and has the potential to lose a star.

What does each Michelin star mean?

One star - High quality cooking, worth a stop

Two starts - Excellent cooking, worth a detour

Three stars - Exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey

What they're saying:

"Philadelphia has a really special food scene, full of incredibly talented chefs who put immense thought and care into preparing some of the most delicious meals you’ll find anywhere in the world – and I’m proud to announce that Michelin is coming to Philadelphia," said Gov. Josh Shapiro. "Our incredible chefs and restaurateurs – and the amazing farmers who supply so many of the foods that they put on tables all across Philadelphia – deserve this recognition and, with the help of the Michelin guide, more people from across the country and around the world will have the opportunity to explore Philadelphia’s food scene. All eyes will be on Pennsylvania next year as our nation celebrates America’s 250th birthday – and this is one more incredible tool that visitors can use to begin to explore all that Philadelphia and our Commonwealth have to offer."

"Philadelphia has long been a city that tells its story through food—rich in history, culture, and innovation. The arrival of the MICHELIN Guide is more than a stamp of culinary prestige; it's recognition of the extraordinary talent, diversity, and passion that define our restaurants and chefs," said Mayor Cherelle L. Parker. "This is a moment of pride for our city and a powerful opportunity to share our food scene with the world."