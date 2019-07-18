Middletown nursing home evacuated after lightning knocks out power

First responders kicked into high gear when lightning kicked the power out at a nursing home in Middletown, Pa.

“This is the whole nursing home. 175 patients almost so they have to evacuate. It was a big job,” said Dr. Umar Farooq.

Emergency crews from all over Bucks County are hard at work at Crestview Center Nursing Home. A day after lightning knocked out power to the facility officials are scrambling to relocate nearly 200 residents.

“The patient who really are sick they need more level of care they were getting the oxygen that kind of stuff in the nursing home so they need to go to the hospital right away because when there’s no electricity we can’t provide that kind of services,” said Dr. Farooq.

He says 15 patients went to the hospital while others are being taken to nearby locations also under the Genesis Health System. 36 of them are at Neshaminy High School. Dr. Farooq says those are patients who are more self-sufficient and can walk.

“They’ve being take care of very well. We have given them food and providing them the bed. We have nurses here that give them medications,” he said.

Officials say families have been notified. They don't know yet when residents will be able to return. Crews are still on-site working on repairs.