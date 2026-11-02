Midterm election results: How to stream FOX 29 Philadelphia coverage

The Brief Voters in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware can stream election coverage live across television, smart TVs, mobile phones, and social feeds on Tuesday. Viewers can track real-time results, county-by-county trends from across the state, and live race projections through the final late-night ballot drops. Coverage begins at 4:00 a.m. EST



Voters across the tri-state area will cast ballots on Tuesday in critical federal and statewide elections and FOX 29 Philadelphia will have complete, multi-platform coverage across broadcast, streaming, digital and social channels.

Viewers can track real-time results, county-by-county trends and projections.

How to track election results

What you can do:

Election results will be available in real-time right here once polls close at 8 p.m. in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.

Watch live coverage

Beginning at 4 a.m., FOX LOCAL Philadelphia will have live coverage as voters head to the polls, and analysis on key races throughout the day. Tuesday night, we'll have live coverage as election results roll in and winners are projected.

You can watch coverage on FOX 29 on broadcast, in the media player at the top of this page, or on the FOX LOCAL app - available for free on your phone and connected TVs.

Timeline:

Below is a look at Tuesday's programming schedule on FOX LOCAL Philadelphia.

4 a.m. - 10 a.m. - Good Day Philadelphia

10 a.m. - 11 a.m. - Good Day Aftershow

11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. - BAM

11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Good Day Uncut

12 p.m. - 1 p.m. - FOX 29 News: Live at Noon

1 p.m. - 2 p.m. - Battleground: Midterms

2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. - FOX LOCAL Philadelphia LIVE

3:30 p.m. - 4 p.m. - FOX Weather Philly

4 p.m. - 5 p.m. - FOX 29 News: Live at 4 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m. FOX 29 News Live at 5 p.m.

6 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. - FOX 29 News at 6 p.m.

6:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. - The Phantastic Sports Show

7 p.m. - 10 p.m. - FOX LOCAL Philadelphia LIVE | Primetime

10 p.m. - 11 p.m. - The 10 O'Clock News

11 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. - FOX 29 News at 11

If you download the FOX LOCAL app, we'll send breaking news alerts when results are in.

Election coverage is also available on your FOX LOCAL Philadelphia channel on your smart TV and devices like Roku and Amazon.

We also have free channels on the Roku Channel (Channel 4116), Samsung TV Plus+ (Channel 1125), LG Channels (Channel 154), Vizio WatchFree+ (Channel 256), TCLtv+, Tubi, Amazon News, Pluto TV, Freevee and Sling TV.

You can also stream election coverage live anytime on FOX One.