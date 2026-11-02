Midterm election results: How to stream FOX 29 Philadelphia coverage
PHILADELPHIA - Voters across the tri-state area will cast ballots on Tuesday in critical federal and statewide elections and FOX 29 Philadelphia will have complete, multi-platform coverage across broadcast, streaming, digital and social channels.
Viewers can track real-time results, county-by-county trends and projections.
How to track election results
What you can do:
Election results will be available in real-time right here once polls close at 8 p.m. in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.
Watch live coverage
Beginning at 4 a.m., FOX LOCAL Philadelphia will have live coverage as voters head to the polls, and analysis on key races throughout the day. Tuesday night, we'll have live coverage as election results roll in and winners are projected.
You can watch coverage on FOX 29 on broadcast, in the media player at the top of this page, or on the FOX LOCAL app - available for free on your phone and connected TVs.
Timeline:
Below is a look at Tuesday's programming schedule on FOX LOCAL Philadelphia.
- 4 a.m. - 10 a.m. - Good Day Philadelphia
- 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. - Good Day Aftershow
- 11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. - BAM
- 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Good Day Uncut
- 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. - FOX 29 News: Live at Noon
- 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. - Battleground: Midterms
- 2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. - FOX LOCAL Philadelphia LIVE
- 3:30 p.m. - 4 p.m. - FOX Weather Philly
- 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. - FOX 29 News: Live at 4 p.m.
- 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. FOX 29 News Live at 5 p.m.
- 6 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. - FOX 29 News at 6 p.m.
- 6:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. - The Phantastic Sports Show
- 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. - FOX LOCAL Philadelphia LIVE | Primetime
- 10 p.m. - 11 p.m. - The 10 O'Clock News
- 11 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. - FOX 29 News at 11
If you download the FOX LOCAL app, we'll send breaking news alerts when results are in.
Election coverage is also available on your FOX LOCAL Philadelphia channel on your smart TV and devices like Roku and Amazon.
We also have free channels on the Roku Channel (Channel 4116), Samsung TV Plus+ (Channel 1125), LG Channels (Channel 154), Vizio WatchFree+ (Channel 256), TCLtv+, Tubi, Amazon News, Pluto TV, Freevee and Sling TV.
You can also stream election coverage live anytime on FOX One.