Miles Pfeffer found guilty on all charges in murder of Temple Police Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald

The Brief Miles Pfeffer was found guilty in the 2023 murder of Temple University Police Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald. The shooting happened during a struggle near the school's campus where Sgt. Fitzpatrick had been on patrol alone. The trial lasted three days, and the jury came back with their verdict after just a few hours of deliberations.



A jury has convicted Miles Pfeffer on all charges in the murder of Templer University Police Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald during a struggle near the school’s campus back in Feb. 2023.

Pfeffer’s trial lasted three days, and the jury came back with a guilty verdict after just a few hours of deliberations.

The backstory:

Sgt. FItzgerald was alone on patrol back in Feb. 2023 when police say he tried to stop three young people in dark clothing due to recent robberies and carjackings in the area.

Pfeffer was accused of shooting Fitzgerald three times during a struggle, and three more times after he collapsed to the ground.

Pfeffer allegedly fled the deadly shooting by carjacking a passing car and later ditching the vehicle several blocks away.

Pfeffer was arrested the next day at a property in Bucks County and charged with murder, homicide of a law enforcement officer, evading arrest and other crimes.

During his arrest, investigators seized several firearms, including one they found badly burned in a fire pit.

The trial was delayed several months ago after the defense asked for more time to prepare, despite the prosecution being ready.

Pfeffer also suffered non-life-threatening stab wounds after investigators say he was attacked at Curran Fromhold Correctional Facility.

Miles Pfeffer trial testimony

Dig deeper:

Tuesday's testimony included Pfeffer's young brother, Dean, who was with him the night of the murder, along with a friend. Dean was 16 at the time, but is now 18.

Dean and the boys’ friend described the ordinary day they had on February 18, 2023--leaving Pfeffer’s father’s home in Strawberry Mansion, visiting an art store and the Fashion District in Center City, walking on Temple University’s Campus, and ending up at a convenience store on Cecil B. Moore Avenue, before 7 p.m., where Pfeffer’s friend testified he bought drinks and a cigarette.

It was by the convenience store where the prosecution says Sergeant Fitzgerald slowed down in his vehicle as he spotted the boys, who were dressed in hoodies and face masks, and they started to run. Dean testified they were dressed that way because it was cold, and it’s "typical Philly style."

Dean said he tried to keep up with his brother as he ran ahead, but he ran out of breath and stopped in a backyard on Bouvier Street. Dean testified less than a minute later, he heard six to seven gunshots. Dean says he never saw or talked to his brother that night after he lost him when turning down Bouvier Street.

The prosecution says surveillance video, played several times in court on Tuesday, captures the audio of a struggle between Sergeant Fitzgerald and Pfeffer, and it shows Pfeffer shoot him three times, which caused him to collapse, and three more ties as he laid on the ground.

After the fatal shooting, the prosecution says Pfeffer went through Sergeant Fitzgerald’s pockets, then carjacked a passing car.

The carjacking victim also testified in court on Tuesday. He says a man ran up to him, yelling, "Bro, bro, bro!" He said he stopped and turned around and saw the man pointing a gun at him, asking for his keys. The victim testified that the armed man yelled, "Give me your keys or I’ll kill you, I swear to God!"

The prosecution says Pfeffer got into a crash in the stolen car and ditched it, where it was later recovered, about five blocks from his father’s home.

Pfeffer’s friend testified that he did not know Pfeffer had a gun on him that night, but said he was "high on drugs" and doesn’t remember a lot.

Pfeffer’s attorneys had limited cross-examination with the prosecution’s witnesses on Tuesday. In opening arguments on Monday, they said Pfeffer was scared and reacted out of fear, arguing he did not commit pre-meditated, first-degree murder.