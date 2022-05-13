Milwaukee police: Friday shootings leave 3 dead, 24 injured

The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, May 13 responded to nine separate shootings.

Two fatal shootings happened on the same block hours apart. In all, three people were killed and 24 were injured.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson is set to speak at noon at Red Arrow Park regarding the violence. We'll carry that live on-air and on the web.

Around 12:30 p.m., police said a 24-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Gunfire rang out around 45 minutes after the shooting near 91st and Marion. Police said a 23-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital with gunshot injuries. The Milwaukee County Medical examiner said he later died of his injuries.

Vel R. Phillips and Vienna

The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to a shooting. Details regarding the victim were not immediately available.

22nd and Keefe

Police were called back to the area of 22nd and Keefe around 6:40 p.m. for a second shooting. A 33-year-old Milwaukee man died at the scene.

Milwaukee police at homicide scene near 22nd and Keefe

Lake Drive and Kenilworth

A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to the hospital after a shooting around 7:10 p.m. He is expected to survive.

7th and Capitol

The 42-year-old Milwaukee man shot and taken to the hospital around 1:30 p.m. He is expected to survive.

A 29-year-old male, a 16-year-old female, and a 26-year-old male were all shot in an incident near the Deer District after the Bucks game. It happened around 9:15 p.m. A 19-year-old male taken into custody in connection with this incident.

A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was injured in a shooting around 10:30 p.m. He is expected to survive.

Just 40 minutes later, 17 people were injured in a shooting near Water and Juneau. It happened around 11:10 p.m. Friday. Ten were arrested with police seeking additional suspects.

MPD investigates

What led to each shooting is not yet known, and police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.