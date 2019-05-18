Minnesota 4th grader nearly struck by driver who failed to stop for school bus

What will it take for drivers to stop for school buses? The Minnesota State Patrol hopes shocking video of a driver nearly hitting a fourth grader in Wabasha County in January is the last video they need to share.

According to the State Patrol, the Zumbrota-Mazeppa Elementary School fourth-grader was crossing the road to get on her bus when a driver failed to yield, almost hitting the girl. The incident was caught on the school bus video system and the driver was charged and convicted in Wabasha County.

In the past five years, law enforcement across Minnesota wrote more than 6,500 stop arm citations:

2018: 1,164

2017: 1,211

2016: 1,240

2015: 1,341

2014: 1,573

Minnesota law requires all vehicles to stop for school buses when the bus driver activates the flashing lights and has the crossing arm fully extended. Drivers who violate the law face a $500 fine.

Drivers can face criminal charges for passing a school bus on the right, passing when a child is outside the bus, or injuring or killing a child.

When a school bus has activated its red flashing lights or has extended it stop arm, drivers must stop at least 20 feet away.