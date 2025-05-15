Impatient driver caught driving up Philly sidewalk, knocking over tree in shocking video

The Brief Video captured the actions of an impatient driver on a one-way street in Philadelphia. The SUV is seen driving on the sidewalk twice, passing two people trying to parallel park. The vehicle even knocks over a tree before driving off.



Some slow drivers put the patience of another driver to the test in Philly this week, and they failed with flying colors!

What we know:

Ring video provided to FOX 29 captures the moment a driver maneuvered past two people trying to parallel park on the 1800 block of Manton Street just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

In the distance, you can see an SUV using the sidewalk to pass one driver backing into a spot on the one-way street.

Then, seconds later, it does the same thing to a second vehicle.

However, this time the driver knocks down a tree in the process. Luckily, no one was walking on the sidewalk at the time!

The video ends with the vehicle returning to the street and driving off.

What's next:

Philadelphia police say a report was made regarding the incident, and an investigation is underway.

No further details have been released.