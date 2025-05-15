Impatient driver caught driving up Philly sidewalk, knocking over tree in shocking video
PHILADELPHIA - Some slow drivers put the patience of another driver to the test in Philly this week, and they failed with flying colors!
What we know:
Ring video provided to FOX 29 captures the moment a driver maneuvered past two people trying to parallel park on the 1800 block of Manton Street just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
In the distance, you can see an SUV using the sidewalk to pass one driver backing into a spot on the one-way street.
Then, seconds later, it does the same thing to a second vehicle.
However, this time the driver knocks down a tree in the process. Luckily, no one was walking on the sidewalk at the time!
The video ends with the vehicle returning to the street and driving off.
What's next:
Philadelphia police say a report was made regarding the incident, and an investigation is underway.
No further details have been released.
The Source: Information from this article was sourced from a viewer video provided to FOX 29 and Philadelphia police.