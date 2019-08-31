Missing 2-year-old girl still sought after Pa. woman, car located

article

Authorities say a woman and a vehicle being sought in a reported child abduction in western Pennsylvania have been located, but the girl remains missing.

Allegheny County police say Penn Hills officers were called to a home at about 5 p.m. Saturday where the biological father of the child said she had been taken by a woman.

An Amber Alert was issued and investigators said the car was spotted about a half-hour later in Monroeville. Police said the woman was "in the company of investigators" but the child is still being sought.

Investigators say Nalani Johnson, who will be 2 years old later this month, has short curly black hair and brown eyes and was last wearing a black shirt and a skirt with a floral pattern and black sandals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.