Missing Philadelphia 10-year-old found safe in Chichester after frantic search

The Brief A missing 10-year-old boy was found safe after he was reported missing from Penrose Elementary School on Monday. The child was found safely in Chichester, according to Philadelphia police. Investigators have not said how the boy got from the school where he was last seen to Chichester.



The search for a missing 10-year-old boy in Philadelphia has come to an end after police say he was located safely in Chichester.

What we know:

Pennsylvania State Police on Monday night issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a 10-year-old boy.

Investigators said he was last seen in the area of Penrose Elementary School around 8 a.m. Monday morning.

They added that he "may be at special risk for harm or injury."

What they're saying:

Investigators began a frantic manhunt for the 10-year-old child after family members reported him missing on Tuesday night.

Security footage showed the 4th grade student being dropped off by his father at Penrose Elementary School that morning, then leaving the cafeteria moments later.

"We are extremely concerned for his wellbeing," said Captain Busa, who added that the bitter cold temperatures made the search for the child more urgent.

The family said they weren't notified by the school of Muhammad's absence until after-school program around 4:30 p.m.

Police reported that the child was found safely in Chichester on Wednesday afternoon.

What we don't know:

