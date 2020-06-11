Missing: Philadelphia police searching for 48-year-old man

article

Philadelphia Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an endangered missing person from the 3rd District.

Ernest Davis, 48 was last seen on Wednesday, May 27 on the 1200 block of Walnut Street.

He is described as 5’7”, 250 pounds with a heavy build, medium brown complexion, brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with interest on Ernest’s location is asked to contact the South Detective Division at 215-686-3013 or contact 911.

