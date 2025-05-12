Mom of 12-year-old fatally shot inside West Oak Lane home speaks out at balloon release: 'Give me my son back'

The Brief A balloon release was held Monday for 12-year-old Ethan Parker who died from a gunshot to the chest. A 17-year-old has been charged in his death. Police have not released a motive in the shooting.



On Monday evening, family and friends released balloons outside the home where 12-year-old Ethan Parker lived in West Oak Lane.

It took place diagonally across the street from the home where Ethan lost his life.

What we know:

The Philadelphia Police say around 12:30 on Saturday afternoon they found Ethan shot once in the chest and unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead at Einstein soon after, just before 1 p.m.

Investigators say a 17-year-old is charged with third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and other charges.

Police say guns were found inside the West Oak Lake home.

What they're saying:

"He was a good baby and I miss my boy," said his mother Zakia Brice. She is and her son’s father Syiee Parker cannot believe their son is gone. They called him Papa because of his maturity.

"My son was a teddy bear, he was a protector, he loved his brothers and he loved his sisters," said Brice.

"Just give me my son back. I would trade in all this company and all this attention to hug my son again," said his mom.

Family members say Ethan and his 15-year-old brother were with the suspect.

Initial reports from police were that they may have been making a music video. But the family tells me they were there listening to music.

While police have not released a motive, the family does not believe the shooting was accidental.

Ethan's stepmom says she was talking to the suspect while trying to save Ethan before emergency crews got there.

"It was conflicting stories when I was giving CPR. When I asked him what happened he told me one thing. But I did not see what he was talking about," said his stepmom, Christa Jackson.

His aunts are upset about social media posts about the shooting.

"They're talking about my nephew in a way as if he was some type of drill rapper or he was into that stuff. He was not into that stuff," said his aunt Donshae John.

Jasmeen Walden is another one of Ethan’s aunts.

"This is heartbreaking and I do not know what to say about this gun violence in Philly right now. But it is just bad," she cried.

Ethan's mom is leaning on faith to get her through this.

"I can't cry anymore. I have been crying since I got that call and I just have to forgive," she said.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the 17-year-old suspect’s name.