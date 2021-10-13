'Mom mode' kicked in for Detroiter who found 9-year-old after rape, abduction

A Good Samaritan said her mom mode kicked into gear Sunday evening when she saw a naked 9-year-old girl wrapped in a blanket and learned she just been abducted and raped.

The woman, who we're calling Alicia, was about to leave her brother's house on the city's west side when she noticed the 9-year-old girl, who was naked and wrapped only in a blanket and not wearing any shoes.

"I asked if she was okay. She said 'no, I'm not okay. I was kidnapped. Can you take me home?'" Alicia said. "She said not only was I kidnapped she was sexually assaulted. I could tell that she was calm but it was a state of shock."

Alicia said that's when her mom mode kicked and she immediately tried to be there for the girl.

"It's gonna be okay. I tried to reassure her - It's going to be okay. You're with me now, we are going to call the cops and they're going to come out and they're going to help you," Alicia said.

Detroit Police did arrive and they were able to piece together the little girl's story.

She left her home in Farmington Hills Sunday after a fight with her family carrying only a backpack, blanket, and pillow. For about two hours, she wandered aimlessly until a man pulled over near 8 Mile and Grand River and offered her a ride home.

But he didn't take her home. She said he took her to a different home in Detroit, near 8 Mile and Berg, about three miles away. In that home is where she said she was tied up and raped.

"She told me she was tied up and there was tape on her mouth and when he fell asleep she was able to get loose and she was able to escape," Alicia said.

Detroit Police Chief James White discussed the case and investigation at length on Wednesday.

"This is a case that is every parent's nightmare including my own," White said.

We asked him if the little girl knew the suspect or if it was strictly a random crime of opportunity.

"I don't think it would be appropriate to talk in specifics right now (about) that information," White said.

Investigators from both cities are searching for the suspect and the SUV believed to be a 2015 to 2021 white Jeep Renegade that was caught on surveillance footage.

"Our investigators are actively working and grow ever closer to identifying you. As soon as possible turn yourself in to the Farmington Hills Police Department, Detroit Police Department, or any police department," said Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King.

Police are asking that people who were in the area of 8 Mile between Grand River and Middlebelt between 4 and 6 p.m. on Sunday to call the police if they saw anything suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-2250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.