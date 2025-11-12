Pilot injured after small plane crash in Montgomery County: sources

An investigation in Montgomery County is underway after reports say a plane crash occurred Wednesday night.

What we know:

At around 5:30 p.m., early reports say a plane crash occurred on Cowpath Road in Franconia Township.

Montgomery County dispatchers tell FOX 29, a small aircraft had a hard landing onto a field on the 700 block of Cowpath Road.

They say the pilot endured some injuries, including bumps and bruises.

Police, firefighters, and more emergency personnel are at the scene.

Perseverance Volunteer Fire Company assisted the Telford Fire Company at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.