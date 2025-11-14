Old City businesses struggle amid ongoing construction

The Brief Old City businesses are struggling due to ongoing construction and a government shutdown. Business owners report significant declines in revenue and customer access. Efforts are underway to support businesses and improve the area for pedestrians and bikers.



Construction in Old City is taking a toll on local businesses, with owners expressing frustration over the ongoing disruptions.

Old City businesses face challenges

What we know:

Business owner Gary Ginsberg of Suit Lab is fed up with the construction outside his store at 3rd and Market streets.

"The noise, the detours…everything is just a disaster," said Ginsberg.

He reports that business is down by at least 80% due to the construction and lack of parking.

Job Itzkowitz, Executive Director of the Old City District, highlighted the compounded impact of the construction and a government shutdown on local businesses.

"Old City depends on government employers filling office space and also depends on tourists coming to the neighborhood," said Itzkowitz.

Efforts to support and improve the area

Itzkowitz is optimistic about the future, stating, "We are very excited that this could be at least paved by next week."

The Old City District is collaborating with the city and the merchants fund to provide grants of up to $20,000 to help businesses during this challenging time.

Anser Bhatti, owner of a coffee and tea company at 3rd and Market streets, remains hopeful despite the difficulties.

He recently opened Liberty Ice Cream Shop nearby, signaling potential growth.

"We are not professional gamblers, but we are doubling down on Philadelphia because this is our home," said Bhatti.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear when the construction will be fully completed and how long it will take for businesses to recover from the disruptions.