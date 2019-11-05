Mom of three carves out tiny 'Mom Cave' underneath the stairs, uses it to 'recharge'

article

(FOX NEWS) -- A young mom who needed some time to herself converted a closet under the stairs into a peaceful "mom cave."

Jessica Pool, 25, from Oxfordshire, England, has three children. And after her newest arrival, she started to suffer from postpartum depression. She also noticed her children would take themselves away when they needed some quiet time, and that everyone had their own space — except for her.

Pool managed to create the space in just two hours by removing some trash, giving the place a new coat of paint, and gathering some calming decor from around the house. (SWNS)

Since the kids had their bedrooms and Pool's partner, Matthew, already had his shed, Pool set about converting the under stairs cupboard into her own space. She cleared out the coats, toys and cleaning supplies, and for just around $22, she transformed it into a phone-free mom zone complete with reading nook, calming candles and mood lighting.

"I decided to make it because it was just a dumping ground and I got fed up with sorting it out all the time," Pool, from Shrivenham, said.

"I thought it would be somewhere for the children to go, but then I thought no — they have their bedrooms," she added. "Sometimes us moms need somewhere we can escape to and still be near the children to look after them. Sometimes I'll go take myself away for five minutes to give myself some space.

Describing the space as someplace where she can take "a break," Pool also likened the nook to the idea of a "man cave."

Pool, seen here with Matthew and their three children, said she hasn't banned her kids from coming in — but they know this is mom's special space. (SWNS)

"You hear about man caves and toy rooms, but I'd never heard of a mom cave," she said. "I suffer from [postpartum] depression and I felt like I needed somewhere I could take myself without inflicting my mood on the children and then I can come out and be mommy again."

Pool said the space, which she has dubbed the "Mom Cave," is a phone-free area with no distractions — just a place where she can sit and think.

"It's a nonelectronic cupboard so I don't take my phone in there, I go in there for headspace and to recharge."

The room came together quickly, too. She managed to create the space in just two hours by taking the trash to the dump. Plus, the little money she spent on it – just 17 pounds, or roughly $22 – was used for paint, and Pool said the value far surpasses the cost.

"The rest of the [decor] is from around the house," she said. "It's improved my quality of life drastically. Today, if I've felt a bit annoyed I'll go in there."

"They are pretty understanding, there's nothing in there for them to do," Pool said of the closet. (SWNS)

She's also made it clear to her kids that the place is hers — but the kids can go in if they really want to.

"They are pretty understanding, there's nothing in there for them to do," she said.

Pool lives with her partner Matthew, a civil engineer, and their three children: Madison, 5; Charlie, 3; and Oliver, nine weeks.

