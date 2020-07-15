Montgomery County health officials cite concerns about lack of compliance to guidelines

Montgomery County officials are citing troubling concerns about a recent lack of compliance to health guidelines put in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In one instance, Dr. Valerie Arkoosh says a COVID-19 positive youth sports coach continued to coach his team while infected and then attended a Fourth of July party but refused to give the county health department contact tracing details.

In a second instance, officials say someone hosted a graduation party with more than 100 people not wearing masks or social distancing, but rather, sharing drinks, vape pens and as you can imagine, germs.

"These are really serious problems. Non-cooperation with contract tracers can result in outbreaks that are substantial," Dr. Arkoosh said.

