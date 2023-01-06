Montgomery County mother reported missing after failing to pick up son from bus stop

article

Authorities are searching for a Pennsylvania mother who police say never showed up to pick up her son from the bus stop and has not been heard from since Tuesday.

Jennifer Brown, 43, is described by police as 5-foot-1, 150 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Investigators say Brown was last seen by a "friend and business associate" on Tuesday afternoon and was scheduled to pick up her son from the bus stop the next day.

Brown, according to investigators, never showed up at the bus stop on Wednesday afternoon and her car was later found parked outside her home on Stratford Court in Limerick Township.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said Brown's car keys, wallet, purse and work cellphone were found inside the vehicle.

Her personal cellphone was not found, but investigators say it has been out of communication since Wednesday morning.

"Law enforcement is very concerned about the welfare of this mother, Jennifer Brown," District Attorney Kevin Steele said Friday.

Anyone with information on Brown's whereabouts should contact the Limerick Township Police Department at 610-495-7909.