Montgomery County residents suffer through second power outage amid heat wave

The Brief Some residents in Cheltenham Township had power restored from last Thursday’s storm, but say it went back out Tuesday. PECO says restoration work is still happening. PECO says some temporary outages are necessary to safely complete work in nearby areas.



Some Montgomery County residents are suffering from a second outage in a week during excessive heat.

What we know:

Some residents suffered through a days-long power outage last week from a storm last Thursday. They say the power was restored but went back out Tuesday.

What they're saying:

"I'm just waiting for the electricity to come on," said Angela Thompson.

She and her husband, Jeffrey, were sitting outside their home on West Cheltenham Avenue Tuesday evening since they couldn't escape the heat inside.

"Here we are with no electricity again," she said.

Like many people, the Thompsons originally lost power Thursday of last week during the storm.

"Over the weekend my sister-in-law and her family hosted us until our electricity came back on," she said. Sunday it was back on.

"We thought we were in the clear. Until around 4:00 today, the electricity went out again today, and they said it is a transformer," said Thompson.

She says she is a two-time lung cancer survivor and this excessive heat is not good for her health.

"I'm a Facebook buyer and I saw a fan that you charge it up, and it will stay charged for 12 hours. One of those nights I was underneath that fan getting a very good breeze," she said.

PECO says they understand how frustrating it can be for customers going through a second outage after having power restored.

A statement provided to FOX 29 Tuesday reads in part, "In some cases, these new outages are the result of additional tree limbs falling, equipment that was weakened during the initial storm, or brief weather events that have occurred since Thursday."

"I can't say anything bad about PECO because, driving around, I have seen the crews. They are out there," said Thompson.

PECO says in other instances temporary outages may be necessary so crews can safely complete restoration work in nearby areas and that those outages are usually shorter.