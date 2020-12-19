Moorestown Mall, A.C. Convention Center among locations for 6 vaccination mega-sites in NJ

New Jersey officials on Friday announced they would be opening six mega-sites to serve as COVID-19 vaccination hubs.

Atlantic County, Gloucester County, and Burlington County will all be home to state-run mega-sites that are expected to begin opening in early January depending on New Jersey's vaccine supply.

The former Lord & Taylor location inside the Moorestown Mall will be home to the Burlington County site, officials say.

The Atlantic City Convention Center and Rowan College will be home to the other two local sites.

The Moorestown Mall will be home to Burlington County's vaccination mega-site.

Once open, the sites will immediately be in a position to vaccinate front-line healthcare workers and then continue the state's phased vaccination approach. Once the state advances through its preliminary vaccination phases, they say they'll be able to make the general public eligible for vaccination.

The goal is to vaccinate up to 2,400 people per day through the mega-sites, but they are just one part of what the state says will eventually be a network of over 200 vaccination sites.

"Building out a core infrastructure of vaccination sites is a critical component of our strategic and efficient deployment of a COVID-19 vaccine and is a key element of New Jersey’s recovery," said Governor Phil Murphy. "These statewide sites will be in position to vaccinate front line health care workers who are part of the 1a category and will continue for each successive group of New Jerseyans that becomes eligible for vaccination."

Six vaccination mega-sites will be opened across New Jersey with the ability to handle more than 2,000 vaccinations per day.

The vaccine was first administered this week in New Jersey on Tuesday and doses continued to be administered to healthcare workers through the week.

Health officials say vaccinations of long-term care residents and staff are expected to begin on Dec. 28.

