More than 1,000 people want to adopt ‘Baby India,’ newborn found wrapped in plastic bag in woods

More than 1,000 people have offered to adopt a newborn girl who was found wrapped in a plastic bag in a wooded area in Georgia.

“Baby India,” as she has been named by nurses from a list of names for abandoned babies, was left in a tied-up bag near a rural road in Forsyth County. A neighbor nearby called authorities on June 6 and said he and his children heard a baby crying.

RELATED: Bodycam video shows moments Baby India was found in plastic bag in the woods

A Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputy located the bag, opened it and discovered India, who was still covered in blood and had her umbilical cord attached. The sheriff’s office released the body camera footage on Tuesday, where millions of people have viewed it and shared it all over social media.

By Thursday, authorities said they’d received about 150 tips with more than 1,000 people asking to adopt her.

India is currently in the custody of Georgia’s Department of Children and Family Services. The sheriff’s office provided updated photos of India looking well taken care of and healthy.

Advertisement

RELATED: Forsyth County deputy describes finding Baby India in the woods

Authorities are still hoping to find her mother.

The sheriff’s office also posted a reminder that anyone can safely drop off a baby at a safe haven location. Mothers who believe they cannot properly care for their child or may be in a dangerous situation have 30 days to leave a newborn in the hands of someone at a fire station, police department or hospital.

Anyone with more information is urged to call the office’s major crimes unit at (770) 781-3087 or you can remain anonymous by calling (770) 888-7308.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.