Fire that destroyed Bucks County family's home caused by backyard fire pit: Officials

The Brief A fire destroyed a home in Penndel earlier this week. A Penndel Police officer and a good Samaritan were able to pull eight people out of the home uninjured. The local Fire Marshal has ruled the fire was an accident, caused by a fire pit in the backyard.



Investigators on Friday ruled that the fire that destroyed a Bucks County family's home this week was an accident.

Fire destroys Penndel home

The backstory:

The fire started around 5 a.m. on Dec. 11, at a home on West Woodland Avenue. Eight people who live in the home were pulled to safety by a Penndel police officer and a good Samaritan.

No one was injured in the fire, but the home suffered "catastrophic" damage, according to the Fire Marshal's Office, and the remains of the house were demolished due to safety concerns.

Fire ruled an accident

What we know:

On Friday, the Fire Marshal's Office announced that the fire was an accident.

Officials said the fire originated in a fire pit in the backyard, which lit other combustibles nearby, and eventually spread to the house.

The Fire Marshal used the incident to remind residents to never leave fire pits unattended, make sure they're placed away from other things that could catch fire, and to always fully extinguish them when you're done.

What they're saying:

Penndel Police Officer Sean Peck and neighbor Justin Ritorto, who was up early and saw the fire, prevented what could have been a major tragedy.

"If he didn’t get them out when they did, it would’ve been a totally different outcome," said Chief Sean Perry of the Penndel Police Department. Justin Ritorto, the good Samaritan, recounted, "As I was banging on the house that was on fire, the police officer came running across the street, and I was able to finally get someone to answer the door."

What you can do:

A GoFundMe was created to help the family who lost everything due to the devastating fire.