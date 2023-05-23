More than a quarter of Canadians think homelessness, poverty are reasons for assisted suicide

More than a quarter of Canadians said in a new poll that homelessness and poverty are legitimate reasons to give people access to assisted suicide services.

Assisted suicide was legalized in Canada in 2021 for those with a "grievous and irremediable medical condition," but a sizable portion of Canadian respondents in a May poll conducted by Research Co. want expanded access for those with in less fortunate economic conditions. Homelessness, 28% of respondents said, is enough reason for assisted suicide access, and another 27% of respondents said poverty is a justifiable reason.

An inability to receive medical treatment in the country, which has a socialized system, should qualify those for assisted suicide, according to 51% of respondents. Half of respondents said those with disabilities should have access to assisted suicide. Another 43% said mental illness is reason for access.

Nearly three quarters of the Canadian respondents approved of their country's guidelines for assisted suicide, which requires the person to be at least 18-years-old, have a grievous and irremediable medical condition, make a voluntary request, and give informed consent.

Legalized assisted suicide and euthanasia has grown in popularity in recent decades, with the most notable countries with access being Canada, Australia, Belgium, Spain and the Netherlands.

GET UPDATES ON THIS STORY AT FOXNEWS.COM











