Mother, 5-year-old son struck by gunfire while lying in bed in Kensington, police say

article

Authorities say a mother and her 5-year-old son were lying in bed when a bullet fired from a car tore through a front window and struck them both.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1800 block of East Venango Street around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 28-year-old woman struck in the thigh and her 5-year-old son suffering a gaze wound to the left forearm.

They were both rushed to the hospital and placed in stable condition, police said.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said nearby security footage shows a car stop in front of the house and fire at least 20 shots.

A neighboring house was also hit by gunfire, but no one inside was hurt.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter