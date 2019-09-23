Mother, baby taken to hospital after shots fired in Strawberry Mansion

article

Philadelphia police say a mother and her baby have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in the city's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

It happened on North Myrtlewood Street around 2 p.m. Monday.

Police say the 19-year-old woman heard gunshots and noticed she may have been grazed in the chest by one the bullets. The woman and her 1-month-old baby were taken to Temple University Hospital where they are expected to be okay.

Shell casings were found in the area. So far, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.