Mother pleads for justice after daughter shot, killed in Bristol Township

Police are investigating after they say a woman was shot and killed in Bristol Township's Bloomsdale section.

According to police, Cashe Conover, 22, was found shot late Sunday in the alley behind the 2400 block of Bloomsdale Road. Neighbors say they heard multiple gunshots and loud screams.

Conover's grandfather told FOX 29 off-camera that she was living with him and she was like a daughter to him. On Sunday night, she told her pop-pop she would be right back but never returned.

FOX 29's Jennifer Joyce spoke to the victim's mom Monday, who reminisced about her pride and joy and could not stop asking why. Now, she’s asking people to step into her shoes as a mother forced to bury her first-born child because of senseless street violence.

"You would want justice for your child like I want justice for my child everybody got this. Oh, I’m scared to talk to cops but if it were your child you’d want me to talk to cops," she said. "I’m tired of these kids dying every day. It's too much."

The investigation is ongoing into the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6350 or Bristol Township Police at 215-785-4040.