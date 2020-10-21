Mother, teenage son die following house fire in Point Breeze; daughter stable at CHOP

A mother and her 14-year-old son have died following a house fire early Wednesday morning in the city's Point Breeze section, according to fire officials.

Crews were dispatched to a home on the 2200 block of Pierce Street around 1 a.m. Firefighters reported heavy flames on the first floor of the residence.

Officials say a 39-year-old mother and her two children, ages 14 and 12, were pulled from the fire.

The mother and 14-year-old son reportedly succumbed to their injuries at Jefferson Hospital. The woman's 12-year-old daughter is in stable condition at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Fire Marshal's office is working to determine what sparked the deadly fire.

