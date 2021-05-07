Mother’s Day 2021: Delicious deals, discounts for deserving moms

Mother’s Day is May 9 and all across the country, restaurants are offering deals and freebies to say "thanks" to mom.



Whether it’s a heart-shaped pizza or a nice moment eating ice cream together, treat your mom or your maternal figure to these delicious deals that will put a smile on their face.



According to the National Retail Federation, consumers plan to spend $220.48 on average on Mother’s Day, but these deals should help cut the cost.



FOOD



Baskin-Robbins



Treat your mom to Baskin-Robbins’ delicious floral bouquet cake topped with a "Happy Mother’s Day" message. Customers can pick up a beautiful and delicious arrangement and receive $5 off any cake purchase of $30 or more.



California Pizza Kitchen



Customers can get a heart-shaped pizza free-of-charge on Mother’s Day. Customers who dine at a local CPK will also get a "Buy One, Get One" gift card for their next visit, valid 5/10 – 5/16/21, according to the company.



Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf



Get a free drink after purchasing a regular or large size latte or ice blended from May 7-9.



Einstein Bros.



The popular bagel chain says it’s offering a free mimosa starter kit, a.k.a., a free glass of orange juice for mom when you buy a family brunch box.



Hooters



Get 10 free boneless wings for mom when you buy 10 wings.



Jimmy John’s



Nothing says "I love you mom" like sharing a giant sub sandwich. Jimmy John’s is offering customers $5 off orders of $20 or more when they use the promo code 5OFF20 through June 13.



TGI Friday’s



Moms get a 50% discount on bottles of wine, valid until May 9.



Cracker Barrel



Get a free $10 gift card when you purchase an All-Day Pancake Breakfast Family Meal Basket



The Cheesecake Factory



Get a free $10 gift card for every $50 gift card you purchase online.



Red Lobster



Get a free $10 gift card when you purchase a $50 gift card.

