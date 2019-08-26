Mount Laurel police search for 2 men accused of spray-painting cars and homes

Mount Laurel police say they are searching for two men accused of spray-painting people's cars and homes in the Willow Turn section of town.

It happened Saturday around 3 a.m. According to police, the alleged graffiti artists tagged “Molly’s Crew” on a car and across two neighbors’ front doors.

One neighbor told FOX 29's Jennifer Joyce that her Ring camera alerted them to activity outside their house in the middle of the night when they pulled up the camera, they say they saw a hooded man spray-painting something and noticed their property had been vandalized.

The victims say that they don’t know why they were hit, but they’re angry and hope that sharing the story leads to two arrests.

If you have any information, please contact the Mount Laurel Police Department at 856-234-1414 Ext. 1599.