Eastern University to expand campus with 33.3-acre purchase

article

The Brief Eastern University has signed an agreement to purchase a 33.3-acre property from Valley Forge Military Academy & College (VFMAC). This property includes a football stadium, track and athletic fieldhouse that Eastern has been leasing since 2021. The agreement is especially timely as Eastern's football team prepares for the NCAA DIII Championship Tournament.



Eastern University is set to expand its campus with a new property acquisition from Valley Forge Military Academy & College.

Eastern University expansion plans

What we know:

Eastern University has signed an agreement to purchase a 33.3-acre property from Valley Forge Military Academy & College (VFMAC). This property includes a football stadium, track and athletic fieldhouse that Eastern has been leasing since 2021.

The acquisition will also provide additional housing and facilities for the growing student body. Eastern University has seen significant growth, with enrollment nearing 10,000 students this fall.

The agreement is especially timely as Eastern's football team prepares for the NCAA DIII Championship Tournament.

Valley Forge Military Academy & College will continue to operate its college branch, despite the Academy branch closing in May 2026.

What they're saying:

"We are grateful for the great relationship we have with VFMAC," Dr. Ronald A. Matthews, president of Eastern University, said in a statement. "Expanding our campus through this new property is a pivotal step in Eastern University’s growth and vision for a flourishing future."

"By expanding our residential facilities and securing key athletic facilities that can support our students, we will be able to provide the space for our expanding student body to call Eastern’s campus ‘home,'" he added.

"Valley Forge Military Academy & College has enjoyed a mutually beneficial relationship with our neighbors at Eastern University for many years," VFMAC President Colonel Stuart B. Helgeson said in a statement. "This agreement will allow both of our institutions and campuses to flourish in the coming years as we each invest in our mission to provide excellent, transformative education to the next generation."

What we don't know:

The transaction's completion is contingent on various approvals and regulatory requirements, expected to be finalized in the first half of 2026. Details of these approvals and any potential impacts on the timeline are not yet available.