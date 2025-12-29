Expand / Collapse search
Mount Laurel police seek white SUV in fatal e-bike hit and run

By
Updated  December 29, 2025 6:37pm EST
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Photo via Facebook/Mount Laurel Police Department

The Brief

    • One person is dead following a hit-and-run on Route 73, and police are searching for the driver responsible.
    • The deceased has been identified as Anthony Caprio III, 49, of Magnolia.
    • The Mount Laurel Traffic Unit, Detectives Bureau and Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office are actively investigating the incident.

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. - One person is dead following a hit-and-run on Route 73, and police are searching for the driver responsible.

Police investigation underway on Route 73

What we know:

Officers arrived at the scene on Monday morning around 12:15 a.m. to find Anthony Caprio III, 49, of Magnolia, deceased after being struck while riding an e-bike, according to the Mount Laurel Police Department. The vehicle involved, a white SUV, fled southbound before police arrived.

The Mount Laurel Traffic Unit, Detectives Bureau and Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office are actively investigating the incident. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Mount Laurel Police Department or use the confidential tip line.

Community urged to assist in investigation

The Mount Laurel Police Department encouraged residents to remain vigilant and report any information that could aid in identifying the suspect vehicle or the driver involved in the crash in a post on Facebook

What we don't know:

The identity of the driver and the whereabouts of the suspect's vehicle remain unknown.

Police continue to gather evidence and follow leads in hopes of resolving the case.

The Source: Information from the Mount Laurel Police Department.

