Movies and TV series coming to Tubi in July

article

Tubi, FOX’s free streaming service with more than 30,000 movies and TV shows, is adding dozens more to its collection this summer.

Classics like "Thelma & Louise," sci-fi hits from "I, Robot" to "The Day the Earth Stood Still" and "Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde" are coming just in time for 4th of July.

Here are all the new titles coming to Tubi starting July 1.

Action movies on Tubi

Empire State (2013)

Freelancers (2012)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies (2016)

Street Kings (2008)

Déjà Vu (2006)

Man on Fire (2004)

Unstoppable (2010)

Black Cinema on Tubi

Shaft (1971)

Shaft in Africa (1973)

Shaft’s Big Score (1972)

Where’s the Money (2017)

Dead Presidents (1995)

Big Momma’s: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Comedy movies on Tubi

Jack and Jill (2011)

Little Italy (2018)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003) - arriving 7/3

Major League (1989)

The Animal (2001)

The Hot Chick (2002)

The Nanny Diaries (2007)

Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)

Drama movies on Tubi

90 Minutes in Heaven (2015)

Black Mass (2015)

The Fountain (2006)

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Wargames (1983)

Horror movies on Tubi

Slither (2006)

The Voices (2014) - arriving 7/18

Kids & Family

Surf’s Up (2007) - arriving 7/5

Monster High: Welcome to Monster High (2016)

Mini Munsters (1973)

Sci-Fi

Criminal (2016)

Gamer (2009)

I, Robot (2004)

Knowing (2009

RoboCop 3 (1993)

Timecop (1994)

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

Thriller

Hannibal (2001)

Hannibal Rising (2007)

Solace (2015)

The Fugitive (1993)

The Forgotten (2004)

Urge (2016)

Flightplan (2005)

TV Series

The Bay (2019)

Rosemary’s Baby (2014)

Tubi en Español

Hannibal (2001)

Just My Luck (2006)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde (2003) - arriving 7/3

Made in America (2017)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

RoboCop 3 (1993)

Tubi is an ad-supported video-on-demand service with a massive library of 30,000 movies and television shows that are free to stream for viewers. The platform is currently available in the U.S., Canada, Australia and Mexico.

Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S2 and soon on Hisense TVs globally. Consumers can also watch Tubi content on the web at www.tubi.tv.

Advertisement

This station is owned by the FOX Corporation.