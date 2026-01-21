Muhammad Sakho: State Police searching for missing 10-year-old boy in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a 10-year-old boy who was last seen outside a Philadelphia elementary school on Monday morning.
What we know:
Pennsylvania State Police on Monday night issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 10-year-old Muhammad Sakho.
Investigators said Muhammad was last seen in the area of Penrose Elementary School around 8 a.m. Monday morning.
They added the Muhammad "may be at special risk for harm or injury."
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Muhammah Sakho's whereabouts is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police or the Philadelphia Police Department.