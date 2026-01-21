Muhammad Sakho: State Police searching for missing 10-year-old boy in Philadelphia

The Brief Muhammad Sakho, 10, was last seen in the area of Penrose Elementary School around 8 a.m. Monday. State Police say Muhammad "may be at special risk for harm or injury." Anyone with information on Muhammad's whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.



Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a 10-year-old boy who was last seen outside a Philadelphia elementary school on Monday morning.

What we know:

Pennsylvania State Police on Monday night issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 10-year-old Muhammad Sakho.

Investigators said Muhammad was last seen in the area of Penrose Elementary School around 8 a.m. Monday morning.

They added the Muhammad "may be at special risk for harm or injury."

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Muhammah Sakho's whereabouts is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police or the Philadelphia Police Department.