Expand / Collapse search

Muhammad Sakho: State Police searching for missing 10-year-old boy in Philadelphia

By
Published  January 21, 2026 7:05am EST
Missing Persons
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Muhammad Sakho: Police searching for missing 10-year-old in Philly

Muhammad Sakho: Police searching for missing 10-year-old in Philly

Pennsylvania State Police issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 10-year-old Muhammad Sakho, who they say was last seen Tuesday morning in Philadelphia.

The Brief

    • Muhammad Sakho, 10, was last seen in the area of Penrose Elementary School around 8 a.m. Monday.
    • State Police say Muhammad "may be at special risk for harm or injury."
    • Anyone with information on Muhammad's whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.

PHILADELPHIA - Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a 10-year-old boy who was last seen outside a Philadelphia elementary school on Monday morning.

What we know:

Pennsylvania State Police on Monday night issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 10-year-old Muhammad Sakho. 

Investigators said Muhammad was last seen in the area of Penrose Elementary School around 8 a.m. Monday morning. 

They added the Muhammad "may be at special risk for harm or injury." 

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Muhammah Sakho's whereabouts is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police or the Philadelphia Police Department.

Missing PersonsPhiladelphiaNews