Mullica Hill crash kills beloved coach, wife; family escapes burning home

The Brief Two people died after an SUV crashed into a home on Banff Drive in Mullica Hill on Saturday, causing a fire. The family living in the home escaped safely, but their house was destroyed. A GoFundMe for them has raised more than $20,000 so far. Police say the crash appears to be a tragic accident and the investigation is ongoing.



An SUV crashed into a home on Banff Drive in Mullica Hill just after 6:15 p.m. Saturday, killing a beloved high school coach and his wife, and destroying the house in a fire, according to police.

Community reeling after deadly crash and fire

Police say 72-year-old Thomas Hengel was driving with his wife, 61-year-old Lisa Hengel, when their SUV crashed into a neighbor’s home, ending up in the living room.

The family inside the house escaped safely, but both Thomas and Lisa Hengel died in the crash and fire.

What they're saying:

"It is sad that we lost a neighbor," said Gary Devine, who lives next door and witnessed the aftermath. "Me and my wife ran out, and we seen the trucks and the police, that corner house was on fire and we saw the vehicle was half in there," said Devine.

Police say the crash caused a fire that quickly spread through the home.

Sgt. Kurt Pflugfelder of the Harrison Township Police Department said, "The fire department said there was a gas line that might have been severed on the vehicle causing that to accelerate the fire quicker than what we expected I have seen lots of vehicles strike buildings before, never seen them catch on fire so we’ll go where the investigation takes us." Pflugfelder added, "At this point we don’t believe it’s anything other than a tragic accident."

Neighbors say the home is now boarded up and the community is mourning the loss of the Hengels.

Support pours in for families affected

Why you should care:

The Hengels were well-known in the community. Thomas Hengel was a retired teacher, long-time coach, and current volunteer coach at Clearview Regional High School, according to the school district.

The district said in a statement on Monday:

"Our school community is heartbroken by the tragic passing of a beloved retired teacher, long-time coach, and current volunteer coach, and his wife, both residents of our community. They both will leave a far-reaching impact on our school community.

As a 33-year educator and over 40-year coach, Tom exemplified what it means to serve students beyond the classroom. Anyone who knew Tom knows his dedication to his former students and his past/current student-athletes. He lived a disciplined life, always focusing on doing things the ‘right way’, and passed those values onto his students and athletes. Those valuable life lessons, including perseverance, mental toughness, personal accountability, and the importance of character, will always remain with those he taught and coached.

Equally impactful was the way he and his wife Lisa lived their lives within our community, always displaying kindness and humility. Their collective warmth, presence, and generosity will be remembered by neighbors, colleagues, students, and families alike.

On behalf of the entire school district, I extend our deepest condolences to their family, friends, former students, and all who are grieving this tremendous loss. We will honor their memory by carrying forward the values they modeled so faithfully: dedication, respect, compassion, and service to others.

Their legacy lives on in every student who learned to believe in themselves, in every life strengthened by their example, and in the community they helped shape."

By the numbers:

A GoFundMe for the family who lost their home has raised more than $20,000.

The homeowner is a middle school teacher, wife, and mother to a 2-year-old daughter, and is currently fighting stage four breast cancer, the fundraiser says.

Sgt. Pflugfelder said, "Mullica Hill and Harrison Township as a whole are a tight-knit community, we all care for one another, we’re going to be looking to work closely with whoever needs help."

Devine said he plans to push for more fire hydrants in the neighborhood, saying, "It’s really sad, I’m going to have to go to a council meeting or something because we need a fire hydrant in this area."

Neighbors and community members continue to offer condolences and support for both families affected by the tragedy.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released details on what caused the SUV to crash into the home.

The investigation is ongoing with the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office and more information may be released as it becomes available.